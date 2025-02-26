Lautoka to undergo major transformations

Lautoka City [File Photo]

Lautoka is poised for an exciting transformation as work on four major projects is scheduled to begin soon.

Lautoka City Council Chief Executive Mohammed Anees Khan says tenders for the upcoming projects have been closed, and applications will be vetted for final consideration.

The project manager has completed the rescope work for the highly anticipated Olympic-standard Lautoka swimming pool, putting it on track for a successful opening.

Khan says two tender advertisements will be made, one for civil construction and the other for filtration equipment suppliers.

He adds the swimming pool remains a government-funded project, however they were expecting bids from overseas companies.

“So once the project manager, using his designers has done the re-scope of the project, then he will package tender packages and it will be advertised for companies to bid. So one is the completion of the infrastructure, which will be more of a civil construction tender. Another major tender is the supply of filtration equipment, which we expect that overseas companies will bid for.”

Plans are also in place to upgrade Churchill Park to an international-standard facility and to carry out a major overhaul of the Lautoka Bus Station, similar to the recently revamped Suva Bus Station.

Khan confirmed that the Botanical Garden coffee shop will open soon, as they await a power supply connection from Energy Fiji Limited.

Lautoka City is off to a busy start this year, with these projects expected to be completed by March next year.

