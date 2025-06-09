Lautoka man sentenced for child rape

file photo

A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years and seven months in prison for raping a 10-year-old boy in 2021.

The man, who is married with no children, is the brother-in-law of the child’s grandfather.

At the time of the incident, they were living together under the same roof in Lautoka.

The boy’s testimony in court was crucial in securing a conviction for both rape and sexual assault.

The judge said the man was a trusted figure to the child’s family and had a duty to protect him, but instead exploited the boy’s vulnerability and helplessness.

A non-parole period of 10 years and seven months was set.

