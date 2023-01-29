Latest road accidents claim two lives

Two people are dead following separate road accidents yesterday.

In the first incident, a 23-year-old man from Wainividio, Navua died after he was allegedly bumped by a vehicle along the Tokotoko Highway in Navua.

Police says the incident occurred at around 4pm yesterday.

According to Police, the victim allegedly jumped in from the vehicle, which was driven by a 35-year-old man, resulting in the accident.

The victim was rushed to the Navua Hospital by a passing vehicle but was later pronounced dead.

In another incident, a 46-year-old woman died following a motor vehicle accident along the Kings Road, in Nailaga, Ba yesterday.

It is alleged the victim was being conveyed in an ambulance to the Lautoka Hospital when the 40-year-old driver overtook two vehicles and bumped another vehicle, causing their vehicles to veer off the road.

The victim was rushed to the Ba Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile the road death toll stands at three, compared to zero for the same period last year.