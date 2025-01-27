Last-minute rush for school supplies

The Suva City was a buzz today as parents and students rushed to complete their back-to-school preparations.

Shops were crowded as parents and guardians were ticking off their shopping list.

Victoria Dima, a student at Nausori Baptist Christian Academy, says last minute shopping is always hectic.

“It’s hectic today with so many people, and with the rain, it’s even worse. I will try to manage my budget and get some books and pants so I don’t have to borrow from my friends.”

Many parents expressed their gratitude for the government assistance, which has eased their financial difficulties.

Lenieta Vasukilauvatu says she is relieved the assistance came on time.

“Thankfully, the government assistance helped us a lot this year. We managed to buy everything for my younger son right after New Year.”

Lusia Railoa, another parent from Suva, reflects on her experience with the last-minute rush.

She says despite the challenges, she has managed to check everything off her shopping list.

“It’s been hectic, but I’ve managed to get everything on my list for the new school year, despite the rush.”

Despite the last-minute rush, parents in Suva are determined to ensure their children are well-prepared for the start of the new school year.