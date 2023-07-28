Landowners question Nasomo royalty payment

The validation of the $880,000 fair share of mineral royalty that was paid to the people of Nasomo Community in Tavua in 2021 has resurfaced.

Tavua District Representative Ratu Ovini Bokini sought clarification from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the Resource Owners Meeting earlier this week, claiming it was an unfair decision by the previous government.

Ratu Ovini claims the payments in 2021 were made to some of those individuals who were not eligible for it.

“It was during Jone Usamate’s tenure that the payout was made to the people of Nasomo, who are not even landowners because, for the record, they are cane cutters from the 14 provinces.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirms these recipients are not the rightful owners.

“That is so true. I’m not sure as to why it was given to them when they are not even the rightful owners, which is among the many issues in the country that I believe were not properly handled.”

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa who was also present at the meeting told the landowners that the current fair share of mineral royalty is under review.