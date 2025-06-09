Landowner to face trial over lease payments

A Tailevu landowner will stand trial for allegedly demanding payments for land leases.

The Nausori Magistrates Court has made the ruling.

Mosese Ranavue is charged with general dishonesty and with obtaining a gain.

Ranavue is accused of demanding $1,600 from a complainant between August 2012 and September 2019 for a land lease at Korotalau, Nakelo.

He also allegedly requested $2,000 from another complainant in April 2019 for a separate plot in the same area.

Resident Magistrate Samanunu Vaniqi found there enough evidence for Ranavue to answer the second charge.

He was cleared of the first due to insufficient proof.

The matter will now proceed to trial.

