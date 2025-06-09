Landlord convicted for unconscionable conduct in Nabua

file photo

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has secured a conviction against a landlord for unconscionable conduct under the FCCC Act 2010, in a case heard at the Magistrates Court in Suva.

The case relates to an incident on April 22, 2022, when the landlord removed and dismantled the roof of rented premises in Muslim League Zone 7, Nabua, while the tenant was away.

The FCCC says the act left the tenant’s property exposed to the elements, causing significant damage and distress.

On September 4, 2025, the Magistrate imposed a $2,000 fine on the landlord and ordered $500 in compensation to the tenant, along with $250 in prosecution costs.

The Court noted that while there is no standard penalty for this offence, unconscionable conduct in the housing sector remains a serious issue, particularly for vulnerable tenants in informal settlements without formal tenancy agreements.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer, Senikavika Jiuta, welcomed the ruling as a landmark victory for consumer protection.

“This ruling sends a strong message that landlords who engage in predatory and unconscionable behaviour will be held accountable. The Court has rightly recognised the vulnerability of tenants in informal settlements. Consumer protection extends to all, regardless of their living situation. We will not tolerate landlords who exploit tenants through illegal acts to intimidate or unfairly remove them.”

Jiuta urged tenants to know their rights and report any instances of unfair treatment.

“This case proves that the FCCC and our legal system are committed to upholding justice for the most vulnerable among us. Every Fijian has the right to safe and secure housing without fear of harassment,”

Jiuta says the FCCC will continue to safeguard consumer interests and promote a fair marketplace for all Fijians.

