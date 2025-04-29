Lami communities unite to fight dengue

[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook ]

The Eco Guardians of Fiji, in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health, recently organised a massive clean-up campaign in 14 communities across Lami.

Noting the seriousness of the current dengue outbreak and identified hot-spots in Lami, about 300 youth volunteers across these 14 communities participated in the campaign.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, states that the clean-up campaign was an opportune time to mobilise Lami communities to care for their surroundings and protect themselves from diseases such as dengue.

Indiscriminate rubbish dumping, particularly in populated areas, contributes to the spread of dengue fever by creating mosquito breeding grounds.

Tubuna says these regular clean-ups help remove rubbish and destroy potential mosquito breeding sites.

Tubuna also applauded the post-clean-up volleyball tournament at Jonney Singh Park in Lami, which brought together the youth of Lami.

He says they need CSOs to continue developing these activities to keep children and youths engaged, which will help deter them from illegal activities.

The participating communities include Waikerekere, Wailekutu, Wainigasau, Bilo, Veisari, Kalekana, Naivikinikini, Qauia, Matata, Valenicina, Lami Koro, Suvavou, and Nadonumai.

