Lal questions neutrality of electoral review team members

Concerns are being raised over the selection of members leading the review of Fiji’s electoral laws, with claims that the process may be politically biased.

Opposition MP Ketan Lal has criticized the composition of the Election Legislation Review Process Team, stating that it includes individuals with past political affiliations, which could undermine public trust in the review.

In response, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga defended the process, expressing confidence in the commission’s ability to achieve its goals and maintain public confidence.

The opposition MP argues that a fair and transparent review must involve independent voices from civil society, women’s groups, youth representatives, and the legal community, not individuals linked to political parties.

“Those entrusted with reviewing our election laws must come with clean hands and without political baggage. Madam Speaker, this review team should have been composed of individuals with no prior political affiliations, drawn from civil society, the legal and academic communities, women’s groups, youth representatives, and other independent stakeholders.”

Lal also pointed to the low turnout at public consultations as another concern.

However, Minister Siromi Turaga states that despite the low turnout, the commission has still gathered meaningful input from the public.

“Although low attendance was noted at Korovou, Bure, and Nausori Market Hall, important and valuable submissions were still received. In the Eastern Division, full attendance was recorded at the Ovalau sessions, including an evening meeting at Luboni Village.”

While the opposition questions the neutrality of the electoral review team, the government insists that the process remains open and inclusive.

Both sides agree that public participation is key to building a fairer electoral system.

