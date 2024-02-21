Labour law overhaul nears

[File Photo]

The overhaul of the country’s labour laws will soon be completed as consultations have now concluded.

The Fiji Trades Union Congress and tripartite partners say they are now looking forward to the legal drafting of amendments to the labour laws.

National Secretary Felix Anthony says they are eagerly awaiting the next Employment Relations Advisory Board meeting, where the draft will be examined once again before it goes to the cabinet and parliament for approval.

Anthony says that they have worked on the review for eleven years.

He adds that they are also working on the Occupational Health and Safety Act, as the review is long overdue.

“We are mindful of the fact that one of the most dangerous industries in this country, the mining industry, is not covered by the Occupational Health and Safety Act. We are trying to push to see that the mining industry comes under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and that the act is amended accordingly to cover the mining industry as well.”

Anthony says the enforcement of labour laws is vital.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says they are committed to reviewing and updating the labour laws to ensure they are comprehensive, fair, and in line with international labour standards.

Singh adds they have been working to expedite the process.

He adds that they are making sure that everything is done and there are no glitches or loopholes.