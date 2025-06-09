Labasa High Court allows immunity in murder trial

Muqtadeer Saif Kaiyum [right] with his lawyer Kaushik Kumar

The Labasa High Court has granted immunity to Muqtadeer Saif Kaiyum, a co-accused in the ongoing case against Labasa lawyer Amrit Sen, clearing the way for him to testify as a state witness.

This follows a submission by state counsel, who stated on Monday that the prosecution intends to file a nolle prosequi to discharge Kaiyum as the third accused.

Sen, who is representing himself, and Simione Valenitabua, counsel for the second accused, Shumedha Chandra, strongly objected, arguing that the decision is highly prejudicial.

Article continues after advertisement

They argued that Kaiyum had previously been privy to privileged joint defence deliberations, thereby compromising their legal strategies.

However, Justice Pita Balemainaivalu ruled in favour of the prosecution, noting that it is within their discretion to call Kaiyum as an immunised witness to testify under oath.

Kaiyum was initially charged with conspiracy, while Chandra faces charges of conspiracy and assault causing bodily harm.

Sen faces multiple serious charges, including the alleged murder of John Rusiate, also known as John Pelo, in June 2022.



Amrit Sen

Justice Balemainaivalu also urged cooperation from all parties, highlighting that 37 witnesses are yet to testify and stressing that the case should not face unnecessary delays.

The trial continues at the Labasa High Court tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.