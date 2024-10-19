Labasa Diwali Dhoom to begin at midday

The 2024 ACCF and LTA Diwali Dhoom is expected to kick off from 12pm today at the Labasa Damodar city complex carpark outside Damodar Cinema.

The stage is set for all the entertainment and the space for the public to enjoy the lineup program and music.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says that people travelling as far as Viti Levu are expected to be part of the celebration today.

He says that people still have time to travel down and be part of the celebration.

“You don’t have to worry about the parking; you can come and park wherever you want. We have a lot of parking space here. Yes, of course, you can come and park and enjoy the event. We got tips from food stalls as well here. We got roll ice creams and also the variety stores, and at the same time we got Nari Sabha, who’s going to do some live cooking and all, live puri, curry, and all other things.”

Maharaj says that food stalls are also set up for people to enjoy some delicious cuisine and traditional foods.

A line-up of entertainers includes Amit Kumar, Kavya Pillay, Mata Dance Group, Sunny Boy, Bobby Mudaliar, Raiwai Butter and a traditional performance by the India High Commission office.

People of the North will also be able to enjoy a performance by radio personalities from both Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji 2.

The 2024 ACCF & LTA Diwali Dhoom is expected to conclude at 10 p.m. tonight.