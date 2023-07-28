Kuruleca awaits PM’s decision

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca.

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca is awaiting the verdict from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on her potential appointment as the Permanent Secretary for Education.

The government released a statement on Tuesday, revealing that Rabuka is evaluating the advice provided on the matter and will disclose his decision in due course.

However, Kuruleca has opted to remain silent regarding the recent allegations made by the Fijian Teachers Association.

The association has accused the Public Service Commission of neglecting to conduct a thorough character reference check on her, despite concerning information circulating on social media platforms.

FBC News has attempted to reach out to PSC chair Luke Rokovada for comments on the issue, but as of now, no response has been received from him.

The nomination of Kuruleca for the key education role has raised significant public interest and debate, and all eyes are now on the Prime Minister as he prepares to announce his decision.