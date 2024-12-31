Kumi fights climate change with mangroves and smart fishing

The villagers of Kumi in Tailevu are confronting the tangible impacts of climate change.

Declining seafood catches and reduced crop yields are reshaping their traditional way of life, presenting challenges for the villagers.

Crops like vudi no longer thrive as they once did, and mandarin oranges, once a hallmark of the village, no longer grow abundantly.

Village Headman Timoci Ravasakula links these changes to the effects of a warming climate.

He said that seawater frequently inundated the village during high tides or natural disasters in the past.

However, the construction of a seawall in 2022 has protected homes from the impact of strong waves, offering some respite.

Kumi was once well-known for its mandarin oranges which were prized for its exceptional flavor and sold in local markets.

Village Headman Timoci Ravasakula discussed the loss, explaining that the mandarin trees no longer grow in the area.

Today, the villagers use the branches and wood from these trees as firewood, underlining the environmental changes impacting their village.

Fishing practices have also evolved in response to resource scarcity.

A designated marine protected area has been established, where fishing is prohibited except during important village events.

Ravasakula explains that this measure ensures enough seafood is available to host visitors during communal gatherings.

The village has also taken proactive steps to safeguard its environment and resources.

Villagers are encouraged to plant mangroves, which act as natural barriers against coastal erosion and support marine life.

Sustainable fishing methods are promoted and forest burning is strictly discouraged to protect the land.

Ravasakula acknowledges the support from the government and non-governmental organizations in helping Kumi address climate change challenges.

Through partnerships, the village has received guidance and resources to adapt to their changing environment.

The village headman believes that as Kumi faces the challenges of climate change, its efforts to protect land and sea resources reiterate the importance of working together to build resilience.