KPMG Fiji appoints two new partners

KPMG Fiji has announced the appointment of two new partners to support the expansion of the firm’s growth in the South Pacific.

The new partners are Marissa Apted and Mohammed Khan, both based in the KPMG Suva office.

KPMG Fiji workforce has been growing, the new appointments bringing the number of partners to nine and staff to 334, as of July 2024.

Mohammed Khan began his career with KPMG Fiji fourteen years ago and has experience working with clients both in Fiji and across the Pacific Island countries in the superannuation, telecommunication, banking, financial services, and manufacturing industries.

Marissa Apted joined KPMG in Sydney in 2004 as a graduate accountant before moving to the KPMG Suva office in 2016.

Her areas of specialisation include risk consulting, people consulting and transaction advisory services for a range of clients across various industries in Fiji and the Pacific.

The appointment of Mohammed and Marissa to the partnership is effective from July 1st.