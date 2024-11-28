Koro civil servants encouraged to improve service delivery

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Civil servants on the island of Koro have been urged to improve their service delivery.

Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu while speaking to them yesterday highlights the importance of maximizing the capabilities and resources available to the civil servants to ensure the best possible service.

While the minister acknowledges the positive feedback from his discussions with the civil servants, he emphasizes that there is still more to be done.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

“Overall, I think I’m satisfied with what I’ve heard, but again I can say that there is still a lot of room for improvement in terms of holistic approach to development I see areas where we can do better.”

He highlights that serving in remote locations like Koro presents unique challenges, particularly for civil servants who often work in close-knit teams.

While cooperation is essential, Rayalu points out that the delivery of services can sometimes face obstacles, particularly when it comes to managing resources effectively.

Koro’s civil servants have been urged to continue working together to enhance the efficiency and quality of services provided to the island’s residents.