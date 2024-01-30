Korea assures support to Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Korea’s Ambassador to Fiji, Kim Jin Hyung met Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu yesterday morning revealing his country’s interest and support for Fiji’s medical care.

Dr Lalabalavu expressed his gratitude for the partnership between the two countries and welcomed Jin Hyung to Fiji.

Jin Hyung reciprocated the kind sentiments and expressed his desire to further strengthen the relationship between Korea and Fiji in the medical care sector.

Article continues after advertisement

He says his last visit to Fiji was in 1981 when he was a Korean Naval Officer and is pleased to see the country’s development since then.

Furthermore, Jin Hyung assured Dr Lalabalavu that Korea was eager to partner with Fiji in developing its Health Sector.