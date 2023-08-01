Kiwi Minister visits Fiji

Zealand’s Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty. [ Source: Otago Daily Times]

Zealand’s Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty will arrive in Fiji today to further strengthen cooperation between the countries in building resilience to natural disasters.

McAnulty will meet his ministerial counterparts in Suva and will spend time with local disaster management teams.

He says New Zealand and the Pacific whānau have a proud history of supporting each other whenever severe weather hits.

McAnulty adds in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, Fiji had sent personnel to assist them

National Emergency Management Agency’s Rapid Response Team regularly deploys staff to Pacific nations as part of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade-funded Pacific Disaster Risk Management Programme.

He says the impacts of climate change are increasingly being felt across the Pacific, and it’s more important than ever that they work together to strengthen collective disaster resilience.

The minister says Fiji has a wealth of experience in dealing with natural disasters such as cyclones, tsunamis, and earthquakes.

He adds he is looking forward to learning from them and seeing what help they can offer.

McAnulty will also visit Vanuatu following his visit to Fiji.