Kidnapping claims emerge as Nadi family seeks help

[Photo Supplied]

A Nadi family is pleading for support to help locate Afroz Khan.

The family says that Khan of Nadi was last seen on Wednesday in Suva.

They claim that Khan had scheduled a meeting with a car seller and has not contacted the family since.

Article continues after advertisement

They further claim that another person had been communicating with the family claiming that Khan has been kidnapped and demanding ransom.

Police has also confirmed a missing person report has been lodged at the Totogo Police Station.

Meanwhile, a man who is linked to another murder case was taken into custody on Friday and questioned in relation to the matter of Khan’s disappearance.

The family of Khan has since been coming to Suva in hope of finding him.

Investigation continues.