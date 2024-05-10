Kamikamica meets kava associations in the US

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica met the Kava Coalition, and American Kava Growers Association in San Francisco, USA.

The meetings were held in the margins of the Fiji-North America Business Mission whereby the America Kava Growers Association provided an update on the growth of their venture, and relayed their feedback surrounding the need for increased quality standards to ensure kava received in the United States is clean and food safe.

Members of the American Kava Association include some of the largest importers of Kava in the United States.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

This meeting provided an opportunity to hear directly from some key players in the US kava space.

Additionally, Kava Coalition presented to the Fiji Delegation on the plans and initiatives being undertaken with their alliance of experts and industry leaders to advance kava education, advocacy, and choice, which is at the core of their Mission.