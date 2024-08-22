Kamikamica applauds court decision

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has acknowledged the groundbreaking court decision in Germany, which could set the stage for the legalization of kava in Europe and other international markets.

On 18 June 2024, the German court lifted the decisions of BfArM (the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Device) which had prevented the marketing of kava as a pharmaceutical product in Germany for more than 20 years.

BfArM has filed an appeal on the decision on July 23rd at the Upper Administrative Court of Münster.

Kamikamica says stakeholders are excited as the initial decision has the potential to not only open up a previously closed market for Kava, but supports their push for market access for kava to the EU.

He adds that while the appeal is in progress, marketing authorizations for the kava products remain suspended in Germany.

Kamikamica says if this landmark ruling is upheld, it will possibly lead to a pathway for kava as a pharmaceutical in Germany.

The DPM says this decision could allow all the sectors to address lifting the ban on kava as a food/supplement in time.

Kamikamica says additional market access is expected to provide a boost to Fiji’s economy, where kava cultivation plays a crucial role in the livelihoods of thousands of Fijians.

Kamikamica praised the Court’s decision, stating that the ruling in Germany is a tremendous opportunity for the Pacific Region.

He adds that this decision aligns with their vision to expand Fiji’s global footprint and enhance economic opportunities for communities as a billion-dollar industry.

Kamikamica says the Government will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders and groups to monitor and navigate this exciting development, and drive sustainable growth.

The Fiji Government is continuing to pursue the Kava Bill in the interest of protecting the local kava industry and establishing quality food safety standards.