Kadavu’s youth pushed toward legal farming

Young men in Solovola Village, Ravitaki, Kadavu are being urged to stop illegal drug cultivation and think about the long-term effects on their families.

The plea comes from Village Headman Alipate Qaranio following a rise in drug raids and arrests on the island.

Qaranio states the village has not introduced strict penalties for those caught, but he continues to speak with youth about the risks they face.

He warns that getting arrested could bring shame and hardship to their families.

“There are no formal village penalties in place when police uncover drug farms but I continues to speak with youths about the risks and long-term damage drug crimes can cause.”

Qaranio stresses that Kadavu’s land is rich and should be used wisely.

He shares that the island has the potential to grow a variety of legal crops, such as root vegetables, rather than marijuana.

Qaranio says Kadavu was often labelled as the drug island but adds that community leaders are working to change this.

He points out that many farmers on the island are already successfully growing crops and supporting their families through legal means.

Despite the island’s challenges, Qaranio stated that hard work and lawful farming are the best paths forward.

He believes Kadavu has what it takes to rebuild its reputation and secure a better future for its people.

