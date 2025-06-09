Kadavu locals gain licences

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

A total of 125 participants from Solotavui Village, Kadavu, have successfully graduated with maritime licences, including 119 Boat Master Licenses and six Restricted Master Engineer Class 6 certificates.

For the first time, women, youth, and persons with disabilities were not just passengers, but at the helm, becoming certified operators and leading Kadavu’s push for safer, more resilient seas.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji delivered the training in partnership with the Republic of Fiji Navy, Fiji Police Force, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and the Kadavu Provincial Council.

It was coordinated by the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji and supported by the UK in Fiji under the ‘Solesolevaki ni Veitaqomaki: Matanitu, Vanua kei na Lotu’ model.

Speaking at the graduation, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua described the training as “empowerment in action,” stating that licensed boat masters and engineers are now trusted to be the eyes and ears at sea, helping to rebuild and inspire their communities.

British High Commissioner, His Excellency Kanbar Hossein-Bor, commended the initiative, noting that by supporting Fijian communities to lead at sea, the UK is contributing to maritime safety and strengthening resilience across the region.

