K9 graduates to help in the drug fight

The Fiji Police Force has welcomed a new cohort of highly-trained canine officers to its ranks, bolstering its efforts to combat the growing illicit drug trade in the country.

Speaking at the Fiji Dog Unit K9 graduation this morning, Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong-Chew says the specialized K9s, along with their experienced handlers, will be deployed to assist in drug detection, apprehension of suspects, and overall law enforcement operations.

Fong-Chew adds that the addition of the K9 units is a significant step forward in the fight against illegal drugs.

The Police Commissioner says the highly-trained dogs will assist the force in detecting traces of narcotics hidden within vehicles, luggage, or other concealed locations.

“and assist our dog handlers and police officers in identifying drugs where these drugs or narcotics are kept or hidden in a particular residence, place or vehicle. So these capabilities that we have now is one of those important capability for the Fiji Police Force.”

Fong-Chew highlights that with the help of the New Zealand government, the force has been able to train local officers and acquire canines for their dog unit.

He adds that the Fiji Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to combating the drug trade and protecting the nation’s communities.

The COMPOL says the addition of the K9 units represents a significant investment in enhancing law enforcement capabilities and ensuring a safer future for all Fijians.