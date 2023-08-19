Jack’s of Fiji launches Bata product

Bata products

Jack’s of Fiji has diversified and launched Bata products as one of the highest quality products in Fiji.

Their partnership with Bata means a significant investment that puts the Bata brand in the spotlight in Fiji.

Jack’s of Fiji Director Nikul Khatri says they are confident that the company will benefit from this footwear category and diversify in a way that will provide something different for Jacks customers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well, bata is a high-quality product, and we felt that there was an opportunity in Fiji to bring something like this that gives Fiji customers something that is very good quality with very good technology in it but at a reasonable price.”

Jack’s of Fiji has big plans to spread the Bata brand all across the country.

They also revealed that they will be opening a Bata outlet in Lautoka next week.