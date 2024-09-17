IUCN calls for global climate action

[Source: IUCN Oceania/ Facebook]

The Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature has called for stronger international support for Oceania in the battle against climate change.

Speaking at the opening of the IUCN Oceania Regional Conservation Forum, Dr Grethel Aguilar stressed the need for the world to recognize the disproportionate impact of climate change on the Pacific.

The forum, co-hosted by the Fijian government brings together government leaders, diplomats, conservationists, and IUCN members from across the region.

The meeting is a key one for IUCN as its members aim to shape a new 20-year strategic vision for conservation in Oceania.

Dr Aguilar acknowledges the severe environmental challenges already being faced by the region due to climate change.

She says that despite contributing very little to global emissions, the islands are feeling the brunt of its consequences.

The Oceania, Dr Aguilar says is not alone in this fight with IUCN standing firmly with them.

A major focus of the forum is the need for greater partnership between scientific knowledge and the traditional wisdom of indigenous peoples.

This, Dr. Aguilar says is essential to address biodiversity loss and the growing threats posed by climate change.

IUCN also urged its members in Oceania to make their conservation efforts more visible by using its contributions for nature platform.

Looking ahead, the forum will contribute to IUCN’s next four-year program, which will focus on implementing its long-term vision. This includes discussions on strengthening conservation efforts across the region, sustainable resource management, and the promotion of nature-based solutions.

The event also saw the launch of a theme song composed by Tongan artist Mia Kami. The song, which symbolizes unity was seen as a reflection of the shared mission to protect the planet’s biodiversity with Oceania at its core.