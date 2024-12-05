Issues raised in 2017-2018 report still relevant says Rayalu

Minister for Waterways Vatimi Rayalu

The Ministry of Waterways has acknowledged that many of the issues raised in the 2017-2018 Waterways Annual Report remain relevant today, despite the report’s age.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu, addressed these concerns in parliament highlighting that infrastructure that has been in place for nearly three to four decades is now deteriorating and in need of significant repairs.

Rayalu pointed out that much of the infrastructure, including seawalls, floodgates, and the critical structures supporting these floodgates, is falling apart.

“It will be a very costly exercise, and the latest forecast discussed with my waterways engineers runs into almost a billion dollars.”

Rayalu also highlighted that issues with staff retention and succession planning are some critical points that need to be addressed for the Ministry to operate more effectively.

He also says there is a need for increased recruitment of qualified engineers, particularly those with expertise in both water and civil engineering, to help address the specific challenges facing the Ministry.

The Minister assured parliament that the six recommendations put forward by the Standing Committee in the report would serve as a guide to improving the Ministry’s policies and operations.