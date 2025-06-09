Invasive Tongan fruit fly sparks emergency

[Source: Supplied]

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has launched an emergency operation after detecting the invasive Tongan fruit fly Bactrocera facialis on Yasawa Islands.

Affected islands include Nanuya, Naukacuvu, Narara and Vomo.

BAF Chief Executive Surendra Pratap states mass trapping and intensive field surveys are underway to determine how far the pest has spread.

Article continues after advertisement

The fruit fly lays eggs inside fruits like mango, papaya, guava and breadfruit, causing internal decay and premature fruit drop.

“So currently on ground, we are conducting a delimiting survey, which is an intensive trapping and field inspection to define the extent of this incursion. We have deployment of additional pheromone traps, as I have said. Protein-based spraying is going on.”

Pratap said there was no known biological control for the pest, but BAF is using integrated methods such as fruit bagging, pheromone traps, and protein-based sprays to suppress its population.

Fallen fruits are being collected and destroyed to prevent breeding.

He states restrictions on fruit movement from affected islands are now in place and an emergency declaration is active for six months.

Pratap said the pest’s life cycle from egg to adult could last up to three months, and its development is influenced by temperature.

The goal is full eradication before the fly becomes established in Fiji.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna warns that while Fiji has native fruit fly species, this new one could seriously harm crops and affect trade.

Fiji is now the second Pacific Island country after Tonga to detect this species.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.