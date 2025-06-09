News

Invasive Tongan fruit fly sparks emergency

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

November 11, 2025 7:00 am

[Source: Supplied]

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has launched an emergency operation after detecting the invasive Tongan fruit fly Bactrocera facialis on Yasawa Islands.

Affected islands include Nanuya, Naukacuvu, Narara and Vomo.

BAF Chief Executive Surendra Pratap states mass trapping and intensive field surveys are underway to determine how far the pest has spread.

Article continues after advertisement

The fruit fly lays eggs inside fruits like mango, papaya, guava and breadfruit, causing internal decay and premature fruit drop.

“So currently on ground, we are conducting a delimiting survey, which is an intensive trapping and field inspection to define the extent of this incursion. We have deployment of additional pheromone traps, as I have said. Protein-based spraying is going on.”

Pratap said there was no known biological control for the pest, but BAF is using integrated methods such as fruit bagging, pheromone traps, and protein-based sprays to suppress its population.

Fallen fruits are being collected and destroyed to prevent breeding.

He states restrictions on fruit movement from affected islands are now in place and an emergency declaration is active for six months.

Pratap said the pest’s life cycle from egg to adult could last up to three months, and its development is influenced by temperature.

The goal is full eradication before the fly becomes established in Fiji.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna warns that while Fiji has native fruit fly species, this new one could seriously harm crops and affect trade.

Fiji is now the second Pacific Island country after Tonga to detect this species.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Government tightens grip on exploitative employers

Teacher’s spouse caught in $2.2k school aid scam

Cancer screening disrupted by machine faults

New steps to protect graves from theft

Invasive Tongan fruit fly sparks emergency

Cremation push urged amid cemetery shortage

Pharmacies face tighter oversight

Ministry targets sustainable seas

$200 per child school support rolls out

Two cops charged in multi-kilo meth import case

Life-saving project reaches remote communities

Drua’s success strengthening Flying Fijians, Says CEO

Yee balances books and blocks in Seoul internship

FMF Futsal Muslim IDC 2025 officially launched today

Ikanivere urges team to lift after painful England loss

Two dead, one million evacuated as Typhoon Fung-wong slams into the Philippines

Sunny Leone launches new bar and restaurant

Jackson confirms Naqiri still in Drua’s long-term plans

Police determined to defend football title

Small grant scheme empowers local development

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown

Burial crisis looms as land runs out

Nabavatu’s long wait nears an end

FNPF urged to modernize

Prince Harry apologizes to Canada over ‘Hat Gate.’ Duke sorry for wearing Dodgers cap

Lomani nears full recovery

Court to rule on $20K trial delay costs

Hard line on police drug cases

RFMF out to end seven-year title drought

US flight delays, cancellations accelerate as air traffic controller shortages surge during shutdown

Pacific HIV response in crisis

Hoteliers set for tournament comeback after 30 years

Pacific economies urged to follow policy-driven approach

Alcaraz admits he is happy to face Musetti rather than Djokovic

Zero tolerance for unsafe buses

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya gets a title

Two trains crash in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers

Fiji Airways boosts tourism and connectivity

SPX launches new awards

Preparations underway for Remembrance Day

Jitendra Kumar and Pooja Bhatt team up for film set in India’s traditional pigeon-flying culture

Fiji U-17 bow out of world cup after heavy defeat

Massive drug import uncovered

Fatal Tavua accident claims life

Fiji Airports wins big in push for world-class status

Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

BBC boss and head of news quit after Trump documentary edit criticism

Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing

Army volleyball eyes redemption in Sukuna Bowl

Finance Minister clarifies VAT rules after supplier complaints

Adoption bill speeds up process for children

Schmidt calls for belief after Italy defeat

Man City ease to 3-0 win over Liverpool as Guardiola celebrates 1,000th game

Bold climate finance reforms underway

Cooperative College gets $225K boost

Fijians excel in UAE aerospace industry

Marou village to gain solar-powered cultural hub

FNU teams up with China for language hub

Malolo’s rising stars earn Fiji 7s call-up

Ikanivere, Sowakula and Rayasi shine despite loss

Pacific countries set to receive major climate grant

Inter-Hotel tournament unites Tourism workers for a cause

Four CWMH surgery theatres reopen

Ageless Djokovic wins 101st title after marathon final

Post Fiji ex-employee faces court over $18K theft

PALM Scheme safe, Australia confirms

Guru Nanak day focuses on service and social issues

The hardest game says England flanker

Pacific leaders demand action ahead of COP30

Business excellence awards spotlight future leaders

Army will get the game they expect says Police coach

Ministry of Youth and Sports recognised for excellence

Ministry targets street life with whole-of-society approach

Tens of thousands march in Lisbon against planned labour changes

Dentists urged to detect HIV early and save lives

New digital tool boosts immunisation reporting

Shots fired in Chicago at immigration officers

Tornado in southern Brazil kills six, injures hundreds

Russia attacks Ukraine energy facilities, kills 7 people

CWM outsources surgeries as theatres short

Flying Fijians fall short against ruthless England at Twickenham

Eastern Victorians claim SLR shield

Coalition pushes major legal reforms

Record turnout for charity Golf Tournament supporting men’s health

Koya criticizes govt’s economic management, Immanuel rebuts

Thirty new JPs to be sworn in next month

Italy stun Wallabies with Australian influence to the fore

Sowakula set to make Flying Fijians debut tomorrow

US sold sniper rifles to Brazil police unit tied to deadly raid

Witnesses describe civilian killings in Sudan's al-Fashir

Flying Fijians mentally locked in for England clash

Fiji film sector generates $19 million

Paid suspensions hit 22 government employees

Nasinu extends Beach Soccer dominance

Defibrillators and surgical kits boost Moala clinics

Irish governing body to vote on call for UEFA to ban Israel

Mount Kasi exploration set to restart

US, Britain remove sanctions on Syria's president

US says Trump's hush money conviction should be thrown out

Egypt opens colossal new antiquities museum

Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops

Romanians rush to visit new cathedral

Brazil top-court panel majority rejects Bolsonaro's prison sentence appeal

Assaults threaten teacher safety

Flying Fijians ready to run it back at Twickenham

Komaitai to debut as Tuima hits 100 for Harlequins

Foreign policy goes people-driven

Palestinian militants hand over body of another Gaza hostage

Northern development at risk without landfills

Fiji FA mourns passing of former vice president

Opposition calls for faster youth reforms

Egypt hopes vast new museum will accelerate tourism revival

Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints drone air defence commander

Trump says no US government official will attend G20 summit

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga lead 2026 Grammy nominations

Polish parliament strips former justice minister of immunity

Development pathway paying off for future players

LTA enforces zero-tolerance drug policy for PSV

Army up for the fight in Nasova

Safety overhaul for sugar mills

Fiji Bitter 7s building national pride and rugby stars

Former FCS officer further remanded

2026 school term dates confirmed

Rural Fijians to get easier access to banking services

Typhoon Kalmaegi brings rain and destruction to Vietnam as death toll nears 200 in Philippines

Shaggy recounts his relief mission to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

Family Care leave returns, paternity leave axed

Mataele and Fines-Leleiwasa to arrive next month

Government, landowners mend ties to revive mount Kasi exploration project

37 people charged for non-sexual offenses in October

Calls for urgent climate commitment

Twelve Teams for National Club Championship

PCU embraces women’s leadership with Kedrayate

Argentina calls up Lionel Messi with Miami still in playoffs

Bizarrap, Daddy Yankee to headline halftime show at NFL’s first game in Spain

Manchester United teen Overy called up to Australia squad

Eye surgeries brings hope to Fijians

Digital upgrade to speed up land survey approvals

Jennifer Lawrence goes for broke in ‘Die, My Love’

Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords

Ministry pushes farm roads to drive growth

British woman on death row leaves Indonesia

Jersey peeling won’t be an issue says Flying Fijians manager

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as US House speaker

Fiji is entering a new era of global engagements: Rabuka

Judgement for former AG and SOE to be delivered in February

Fijian Drua clarifies Vakatawa’s status

Government plans major road upgrades in Kadavu

National reps form core of new Bula FC squad

1,800 trained in cooperative programs

Cowboys defensive end Kneeland dead at 24

Ballet star Roberto Bolle will headline 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Verona

Cattle farming boosts turtle conservation in Udu

Israel launches airstrikes on south Lebanon

A fierce Sydney Sweeney pulls no punches in harrowing boxing biopic ‘Christy’

$70K for Ministers to celebrate independence overseas

Schools miss grants over rule breach

One dead in South Korea power plant collapse

46 roads underway to link villages

No compromise on sovereignty says Tehulu

FCOSS raises alarm over Ministry restructure

UAE to open embassy in Fiji

Government to boost mobile connectivity in Taveuni

US proposes UN talks on Gaza mandate Thursday

Video games could fall under the social media ban

Hilary Duff reflects on tabloid scrutiny during teenage years

Fiji fall to Belgium in second World Cup match

Glenn Close responds to All's Fair criticism with Instagram post

Mediators propose deal to get Hamas fighters out of Gaza's Israeli zone, sources say

Twice draws Australian K-pop fans with anniversary concerts

US orders 10% flights cut at major US airports due to shutdown

Strict measures in place for national exams

Parliament passes Fisheries Amendment Bill

Minister explains FNPF’s role in Fletcher Construction projects

Byrne names side to hunt another English scalp

Fiji Bitter 7s Series launched

Burgess to play first England game in 10 years

HPV screening expands cancer prevention in Fiji

Macuata urged to support their own behind bars

Steyn starts for Scotland against New Zealand

Maritime insurance rollout boosts traveller protection

Rarawai Mill recovery gains momentum

Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Vietnam after killing at least 114 in Philippines

Man City and Liverpool clash to keep Arsenal within reach

Partnership to enhance regional telecommunication capacity

Three-year deal to light up Suva and Labasa

Miss Universe contestants walk out after organiser berates Miss Mexico

Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll hits 114 in Philippines; storm rebuilds strength

Government to return 15,000 acres of land to Nadala landowners

Radrodro stresses institutions’ duty to maintain teaching standards

Kunawave makes Crusaders Super Rugby squad

PNG first up for Kulas in MSG Cup

Army men's volleyball look to end losing streak

Government targets civil service productivity

Rapper detained in murder probe of Taiwanese influencer

Fiji to upgrade customs system under Pacific Trade initiative

Rural women empowered by nationwide outreach services

Trump administration has revoked 80,000 non-immigrant visas, US official says

Vulakoro appointed as Ambassador for Sport in France and Europe

It's my time: why Huni craves world championship shot