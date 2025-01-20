Interviews for aspiring teachers begin

[ Source : Ministry Of Education ]

Interviews for eligible Year 13 students aspiring to pursue teacher training have officially begun across all divisions.

This initiative, conducted in collaboration with Teacher Training Institutions, the Fiji Teacher’s Registration Authority, Higher Education Commission Fiji, and Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service, aims to select passionate and qualified individuals to shape the future of education in Fiji.

Students are reminded to attend their scheduled interviews on time and take advantage of this opportunity to embark on a fulfilling teaching career.

The process began today in the Northern Division at Labasa College, where there was a great turnout of enthusiastic students eagerly awaiting their interviews.

Students in other divisions are encouraged to follow suit and prepare diligently for their interviews.