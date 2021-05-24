Internet challenges over for Bua School

Climbing hills and mountains to search for internet connectivity is now a thing of the past for teachers and students of Koroinasolo Village School in Bua.

Today, Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum commissioned the school’s internet connection allowing teachers and students to go online from within the school.

Sayed-Khaiyum says digital connectivity is important for the children.

He says the internet connectivity should help students with their lesson and teachers with their online work from the Ministry.

Sayed-Khaiyum has also urged them to ensure they do not abuse the usage of internet and to ensure they access the right and correct information every time.

Head Teacher, Tomasi Uluiviti says the internet connectivity at the school will help in the development of students.

Uluiviti told Sayed-Khaiyum, the solar internet installation brings the world much closer to the students and they can boldly say they are not left behind.

He says previously, they relied on the radio for news, would climb hills and mountains to get connection and walk to catch the bus to Labasa to use internet.

Now, he says this can all be done from school.

The internet connection at the school is also Wi-Fi enabled, so anyone within a 360 meter radius from the school can connect online.

Koroinasolo Village School also received a computer with a Webcam and headphones, a photocopier and a Walesi set with TV.

Koroinasolo Village School has a roll of 60 students and six ECE students.