Internet and financial hurdles stall progress

[File Photo]

Pacific Polytech director Peni Taoi says contrary to popular belief, access to reliable internet and financial constraints continue to hinder students across Fiji, especially those living in rural and remote communities.

While connectivity is often touted as widespread, he says that this is far from reality for many young Fijians.

Taoi says a significant number of students lack personal devices and rely solely on SIM cards, making consistent communication and access to educational resources difficult.

He also says these barriers are compounded by financial hardship.

Many students struggle to afford basic needs such as bus fare, which can prevent them from completing programs.

He says it is imperative to address these issues, noting that financial support remains a critical factor in improving education outcomes for Fijian youths.

Taoi is calling on the government to reconsider initiatives like the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS) to provide better opportunities for students facing economic hardship.

“Out there in the community, the biggest challenge that these young people are facing is finance.”

Pacific Polytech is working closely with the Fiji Higher Education Commission to elevate its technical and vocational programs.

Taoi says that the institution aims to deliver Certificate 4-level qualifications directly to communities, ensuring that students gain industry-relevant skills.

This approach, he says is a direct response to ongoing concerns from employers about skills and knowledge gaps among graduates.

Industry feedback consistently highlights a mismatch between workforce needs and graduates’ competencies.

Taoi emphasizes that repeating the same teaching methods will yield the same results.

Pacific Polytech is introducing a new, outcome-focused approach that aims to address industry concerns and improve employability.

Over the next few years, Taoi is confident this strategy will result in more industry-ready graduates and higher employment rates.

Despite the progress, Taoi acknowledges that systemic challenges remain.

He cites examples from Tavua and Labasa, where students often drop out due to financial difficulties or changing personal circumstances.

Without targeted solutions to address issues such as transportation costs and internet accessibility, the goal of 100 per cent program completion remains elusive.

Taoi urges stakeholders including government agencies and service providers to prioritize these challenges.

Affordable internet, improved financial assistance and targeted support for rural communities are essential to ensuring all Fijian students have the opportunity to succeed in their education and secure meaningful employment.