Infrastructure needed for economic development: Tuisawau

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau. [Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

We need to plan properly so that we do not face ad-hoc issues, not only in terms of budget but also in infrastructure development which is in line with the national development plan.

This has been highlighted by Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau during his meeting with the Fiji Roads Authority today.

Ro Filipe says there is a need for infrastructure for economic development and they also need to look at the needs of the poor.

“One of the key areas is rural delivery, rural roads and few other areas that we believe can be strengthened.”

Ro Filipe has assured that in their manifesto, they have been saying that they will bring back Public Works Department, but that does not mean they will do away with the FRA.

He adds, whatever happens, the coalition government will always put forefront the interest of the workers.