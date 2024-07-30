India’s head of state to visit Fiji

Indian President, Droupadi Murmu [Source: The Daily Guardian]

Indian President, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste from next Monday.

Murmu will be in Fiji for two days at the invitation of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

This will be the first-ever visit by a head of state from India to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

President Murmu will be holding bilateral meetings with Ratu Wiliame and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

She will also address the Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora in Fiji.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs says the visit reflects their continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.

It further says that the state visit by President Murmu to these three countries highlights the importance India attaches to bilateral relations with these countries.

It says it also reflects their strong focus on the Act East Policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ten years ago at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.