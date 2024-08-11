India powers GCC complex and PM’s residence

The Indian government is expanding its solar power support to additional residences and institutions in Fiji in an effort to harness the country’s renewable energy potential.

Indian High Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan states that India has committed to providing solar energy to the residences of all heads of state in the region and has done the same for the residence of Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

He adds that India has also extended the initiative to the Great Council of Chiefs complex and the residence of the Prime Minister.

“In Fiji, we have already installed solar power at the President’s House, the residence of the Kubuna Chief on Bau Island, and the GCC hall. Very soon, we will be commissioning a system for the official residence of the Prime Minister.”

The Indian High Commissioner emphasizes that India is aware of the impacts of climate change and is committed to providing adaptation support where needed.