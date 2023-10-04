India optimistic about its relations with Fiji

[Source: Freepik]

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, is optimistic that Fiji and India can achieve more in the future through their diplomatic ties.

Karthigeyan says that India is satisfied with the progress it has made in Fiji, but it believes more can be done.

He adds that India is looking forward to bridging gaps and making up for the momentum lost.

Karthigeyan says that India is confident that in the future, they will be able to accomplish far more than what they have achieved in the last 75 years.

The High Commissioner believes that it will depend on full support, assistance, cooperation, and involvement in the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.