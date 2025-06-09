India crash triggers urgent aircraft checks

The Air India plane that crashed in June

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji has launched targeted audits on all Fiji-registered aircraft with systems similar to those on the Air India plane that crashed in June.

The checks cover Boeing 737 Max, Airbus A330, and A350 models, focusing on fuel shut-off switches, engine controls, black box systems and emergency restart features.

Aviation Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said Fiji was not waiting for a disaster to act.

He states safety is not just technical, it’s about public trust.

Gavoka confirmed pilot training protocols are also being updated to strengthen crew communication during take-off and emergencies.

The global aviation industry was shaken by the June 12 crash of Air India Flight AI171, which went down seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

Investigators found both engine fuel switches were cut off nearly at the same time but no mechanical faults were identified.

Gavoka acknowledged India’s openness and states Fiji will review the final crash report carefully.

He also revealed that Fiji was reassessing its own accident investigation systems to meet international standards.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya backed the move but urged stronger emergency preparedness at Nadi Hospital, Fiji’s key gateway.

He warned human error must not be overlooked.

With aviation crucial to tourism, trade, and family connections, Gavoka said safety would always be top priority.









