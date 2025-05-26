Increase in cyber threat raises concern

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

Fiji is facing a growing number of cyber threats as more services go online and digitalisation expands.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica while speaking at the TrendMicro World Tour 2025.

Kamikamica says the scale and sophistication of cyber attacks in the region is increasing including traditional threats now using emerging technologies.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says government is finalising Fiji’s first National Cyber Security Strategy to ensure a safe, secure and resilient digital environment.

He adds that the strategy will be based on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model for Nations and will guide the country’s coordinated approach to cyber risks.

The Minister also confirmed the Government is working to operationalise Fiji’s National Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT, which will lead national responses to significant cyber incidents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.