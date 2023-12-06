Inclusive development key to Pacific stability: DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Inclusive development is the surest path to stability across the Pacific.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad during his opening address to the Australasian Aid and International Development Conference in Canberra.

Professor Prasad says there has been a welcome shift among some development partners to locally led development.

He adds that development support through national budgets is the surest way to ensure that development is nationally owned and locally led.

“If development is not locally led, it most probably is not development. All development must be locally led; all development programs must be locally designed and, as best as possible, locally implemented.”

Professor Prasad says this will allow Pacific governments and civil society to deepen their relationships as they become implementing partners for national programs rather than for external development programs.

The Deputy Prime Minister says that the Pacific is ready for this step-up.