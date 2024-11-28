Improper waste disposal a concern for Nadi Town Council

The Nadi Town Council has raised serious concerns regarding the rubbish issue in the Tourist Town.

Council’s Special Administrator Chair Saliceni Raiwalui says indiscriminate waste disposal has become a major concern in the municipality.

He says the council has noted that rubbish bins around town are missing lids, and trash has been piling up throughout the streets.

Article continues after advertisement

Raiwalui says that their efforts appear to be in vain due to the irresponsible behaviour displayed by residents.

“The problem about drugs is as much as the problem about litters to the council. People are just careless about their rubbish and their litter, they are littering whatever they like and whenever they feel like it.”

Briz Wholesale Direct Nadi shop manager Joytika Goundar raised concerns about the Council’s timeliness in clearing rubbish.

“The cleaners often arrive late, sometimes around 10am, and there are times when they don’t clean at all, and then we have to clean the rubbish lying outside the store in the afternoon.”

Other members of the public also expressed concerns about the Council’s delay in promptly addressing issues.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the Council launched a ‘Clean School Program’ aimed at shaping children’s attitudes towards waste management from a young age.

The Council believes it is easier to teach children to be responsible citizens than to change the behavior of adults.