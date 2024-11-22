Immigration Director steps aside pending investigation

Immigration Director Amelia Komaisavai [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Immigration Director Amelia Komaisavai has been asked to step aside while investigations into the issuance of passports linked to the Grace Road Group is conducted.

This has been confirmed by Immigration Ministry Permanent Secretary Mason Smith.

There is an ongoing investigation into the unauthorized issuance of passports linked to Grace Road Group.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua in a statement yesterday said that someone within the Immigration Department allegedly granted a passport to a child, a foreign national, without his specific authority.

When contacted earlier Komaisavai refused to make any comment in relation to the issue.

Komaisavai said that she cannot comment on the matter and will wait for the outcome of the investigation.