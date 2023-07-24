ILO to assist in labour force survey

Officer in Charge Christian Viegelahn.

The International Labour Organization says it is ready to provide technical input and other training in carrying out surveys.

Officer in Charge Christian Viegelahn highlighted this in light of Fiji and other countries that will soon be carrying out a new labour force survey.

These surveys are important to identify and analyze the weaknesses and gaps in the workforce.

Article continues after advertisement

“With these trainings, we just aim to provide technical input so that the surveys are designed in a sound way and produce data on an internationally comparable basis, which then can actually be used as an input into policy making. And of course, we also support you on different areas related to the labour market, employment policies, wage policies, social protection policies, entrepreneurship policies, or measures where we give technical advice.”

Viegelahn says it is also important to implement measures and policies that are based on evidence.

He adds that this way, they will not make mistakes and take into account what works best.