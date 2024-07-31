i-Taukei must utilize resources to overcome poverty: TLTB

TLTB Chief Executive Solomoni Nata [Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs/ Facebook]

iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Solomoni Nata emphasized that iTaukei people, as resource owners, should not be among the poorest in Fiji.

Nata pointed out that over 75 percent of the poverty rate in Fiji consists of iTaukei people, which he attributes to the underutilization of their resources for income-generating activities.

Highlighting the business landscape, Nata noted that only 5 percent of business owners in Fiji, according to the Business Council, are iTaukei, and these are mostly small businesses.

He adds that this statistic highlights the need for more robust entrepreneurial efforts within the iTaukei community.



Nata also addressed the issue of iTaukei people moving overseas for seasonal work, which he sees as a missed opportunity to utilize local resources.

“This is an issue that needs to be highlighted. We have our resources, we have our land, our farms, and when we visit the rural communities and villages, we are being told that they have gone overseas for seasonal work. We should think about this.”



In response to these challenges, the TLTB is reviewing relevant legislation to protect iTaukei rights better and support income-generating activities from their resources.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board currently manages over 53,000 leases and serves over 7,700 landowners.

The National Resources Forum continues today.