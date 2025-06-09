Housing development threatened by imported supplies

Concrete may survive fires but Fiji faces a larger challenge in construction.

Experts say the country often imports building materials without knowing how to use them effectively.

At the Architecture Conference in Nadi today, Fiji Architects Association President Adish Naidu said the country brings in many products without understanding how to apply them properly.

Fiji Architects Association President Adish Naidu.

He urged architects to focus on sustainable, locally available resources like timber and water.

“Fiji, being in the center of the Pacific Ocean, the added cost of importing materials is a problem. The only things that we do here is sand and gravel and cement in some form and we’ve got a lot of timber.”

Naidu said low-cost housing should prioritize affordability, not just cheaper imported materials and designs must meet the needs of a growing population.

He also highlighted the challenge of limited land, noting that two-thirds of the Earth must accommodate eight billion people.

He encouraged architects to think creatively and observe nature, pointing out that animals instinctively use plants to heal themselves, offering lessons humans can learn from.

Meanwhile, in his opening address, Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said architecture and construction are more than technical tasks.



Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka.

He added that every material choice and design decision can shape communities, protect the environment and support national development.

“To young professionals and students, make sustainability, resilience, and inclusivity your guiding principles. Let every project reflect these values. Industry leaders innovate responsibly, pilot eco-friendly materials, test resilient systems, share results, and build local expertise.”

Gavoka highlighted the Fiji National Sustainable Tourism Framework 2024-2034 which aims to create a prosperous visitor economy, thriving communities, safeguard cultural heritage and ensure environmental protection.

He said buildings using renewable energy, local materials and biodiversity-friendly design directly support these goals.

With Fiji facing cyclones, flooding, seismic events and rising sea levels, robust structures save lives, protect livelihoods and ensure long-term value.

The conference brought together experts, innovators and stakeholders to discuss sustainable development and the future of Fiji’s built environment.

