Honoring servicemen and families in Valelevu

More than 50 residents of Valelevu gathered at Lomavata Methodist Church this morning to mark Remembrance Day and honor Fiji’s military and police.

Ex-servicemen and officers unable to attend Labasa’s main ceremony joined the local service.

Methodist Church Minister Dr Rev Mosese Salusalu spoke about the crucial role of families especially servicemen’s wives in managing homes and children while their partners serve abroad.

He said their support was invaluable and often goes unrecognized.

The Last Post bugle call was sounded, paying tribute to those who died in service.

For Nisa Saqasaqa, it was a poignant first as she laid a wreath in memory of her late husband, former ex-serviceman Iliesa Saqasaqa who passed away in 2000.

Remembrance Day is observed every 11 November across Commonwealth countries to honor military personnel who died in the line of duty since the end of the First World War.

The day also commemorates sacrifices made during subsequent conflicts including World War II, peacekeeping missions and modern military operations.

