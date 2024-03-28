Holy Thursday reminder for redemption

Christians around the country observe Holy Thursday, the solemn eve preceding Good Friday, when believers commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus before celebrating his triumphant resurrection later in the weekend.

Gospel singer Eseta Cokanasiga shares that this weekend is a reminder of God’s love and sacrifice for Christians.

“So Easter for me resembles the death of Jesus and his resurrection, so it reminds me of God’s love and grace. A favorite text of mine is John 3:16: For God so loved the world, he gave his only begotten son, for whoever believed in him would not perish but have everlasting life.”

Article continues after advertisement

New World IGA retail assistant Ratu Viliame Waqanisau also shares that Easter celebrates Jesus’ death, washing away everyone’s sins, and mentions he plans to spend time with his family at church.

“To me, Easter signifies the death of Jesus Christ; for most Christian beliefs, God died on the cross to wash away our sins. For this weekend, me and my family will be spending our Easter weekend at church, and after that, we will go for lunch and spend time with each other.”

Easter serves as a reminder for Christians of God’s love and sacrifice and encourages individuals to live a life free of sin.