Holi Masti event tomorrow

Holi will be celebrated by many today, but for those with work commitments, Saturday will be the day to join the vibrant festivities.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio station, Radio Fiji Two’s team leader, Mohini Lata, says that Fiji is built on diversity, and Holi is a festival that welcomes everyone, regardless of age, background, or ethnicity.

She adds that FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti will feature various activities suitable for all age groups.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will be offering activities suitable for all ages, promoting a welcoming atmosphere, and ensuring safe spaces for everyone to enjoy the celebration together.”

She also points out the fact that people who didn’t know about Holi before are now participating, showing how open we are to learning about others’ cultures.

Lata says the event will include free food stalls, a live DJ, and performances featuring Jogira, Chautal, Sada Anand, and Bollywood dance items.

Meanwhile, FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti will start at 3 pm tomorrow at the Damodar City Centre Carpark.

During Holi, people smear and drench each other with colors.

Water guns and water-filled balloons are often used to play and color each other, with anyone and any place being considered fair game to color.

Groups often carry drums and other musical instruments going from place to place, singing and dancing.

Holi is also a festival of forgiveness and new starts, which ritually aims to generate harmony in society.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.