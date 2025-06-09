HIV outbreak fuels push for needle programs

Fiji is moving forward with plans to introduce needle and syringe exchange programs as part of a broader strategy to curb the rising HIV outbreak.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu announced this in Parliament today.

Despite concerns from police and anti-narcotics authorities, the Health Ministry is determined to pilot harm reduction initiatives aimed at reducing HIV transmission fueled by needle sharing.

Currently, needles and syringes require prescriptions, but the new program seeks to provide controlled, safer access to prevent further spread.

“As part of the broader national narcotics strategy, we play a role in terms of harm reduction. And through harm reduction and trying to reduce the transmission, we hope that we can pilot a program in one of our health centers to be able to do a needle and syringe exchange program, (17:29) so we can reduce the transmission. And we will be working closely with the police.”

Dr Lalabalavu emphasized that while some may view these measures as promoting drug use, the focus remains on treating addiction and protecting public health.

The government, he states is preparing public awareness campaigns to address stigma and ensure community support.

Alongside harm reduction, Fiji is scaling up HIV testing and treatment by decentralizing services beyond major clinics and strengthening prevention efforts.

The Ministry is backed by a $10 million government allocation, with additional technical and financial support from Australia and New Zealand.

However, rising infection rates and ongoing social barriers mean the crisis remains critical.

Without swift, coordinated action, Fiji risks becoming one of the Asia-Pacific region’s hardest-hit countries by HIV.

