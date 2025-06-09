Hindu Unity event postponed

The planned Hindu Unity spiritual gathering has been postponed due to insufficient time for preparation after its event permit was reinstated only recently.

A statement released by the organizers this afternoon confirmed this change.

Organizers thanked the Commissioner of Police for reconsidering their permit but said the initial cancellation disrupted all planning and logistics, making it impossible to hold a large-scale event on short notice.

Article continues after advertisement

They assured the community the gathering was not cancelled, only delayed, and promised new dates soon.

Meanwhile, a statement released this afternoon by the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission emphasized every individual’s right to freedom of religion and belief, urging the state to uphold these rights.

FHRADC Commissioner Alefina Vuki stated that Fiji’s constitution protects the right to practice religion publicly or privately.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu approved the permit after organizers showed readiness to comply with the Public Order Act.

The Commission hopes for a positive outcome that respects religious freedoms and community harmony.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.