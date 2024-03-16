Heavy rain warning for entire Fiji group

The Kawakawavesi crossing [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the entire Fiji Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and heavy rain continues to affect the country.

It says a flood warning is now in force for the flood-prone areas adjacent and downstream of major rivers in Vanua Levu and Western Viti

Levu [Sigatoka through Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki up to Korovou].

A flood alert is also in force for the flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of the Wainibuka, Wainimala, Waindina, Waimanu, Rewa, and Nauva Rivers.

A flash flooding warning also remains in force for all flash flood-prone areas, small streams, and low-lying areas of Vanua Levu and western Viti Levu, covering Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, and Rakiraki.

The weather office says a strong wind warning remains in force for Yasawa and Southwest Viti Levu Waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra Passages, Koro Sea, and Southern Lau Waters.

Meanwhile, upon passing this trough, possibly by later tomorrow, another trough of low pressure is expected to affect the country from early next week.