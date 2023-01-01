Heavy rain and flash flood warning remains

A heavy rain warning and flash flood alert remains for certain parts of the Fiji group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says the heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Northern Bua, Macuata, Cikobia, Qelelevu, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

According to the weather office, a flash flood warning remains in force for the low-lying and flood-prone areas within Penang, Nakauvadra, and Tuva rivers.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas and areas close to small streams from Sigatoka to Rakiraki and northern parts of Vanua Levu.

A flood warning remains in force for low-lying areas, crossings, and flood-prone areas within the Tuva catchment from Emuri downstream to Semo village.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office, an active trough of low pressure continues to move slowly to the west of Fiji, with associated rain bands continuing to affect the country.